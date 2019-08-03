Saturday, August 3, 2019  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
SRK to produce Bollywood adaptation of Spanish series Money Heist

1 hour ago
 

Bollywood’s mega actor Shah Rukh Khan’s last film Zero might have tanked at the box office but he is all set to bring Netflix’s Spanish thriller Money Heist to the big screen with its Hindi version.

Khan will reportedly be remaking the show, which is presently in its third season, in Hindi. Reports suggest that SRK was introduced to the show by one of his partners and King Khan believes that it can be adapted in the Indian context as a feature film.

However, it is not known yet if Shah Rukh will star in the movie or not. Rumours have it that a team of writers has already been hired to adapt the script.

Related: Sunny Leone apologises after man swamped with phone calls 

According to Mumbai Mirror, Shah Rukh’s production house, Red Chillis Entertainment has bagged the rights of the show.

The show has gained much popularity amongst audiences and tells the story of people pulling a money heist that no one has ever imagined. Narrating the story of a mysterious leader who calls himself ‘The Professor’, eight criminals are trained to steal 2.4 billion Euros from the bank. The Professor trains them for five months and leads the steal from outside the bank.

Earlier, Khan’s Indian remake of Spanish thriller Invisible Guest with a name of Badla scored big at the box office. The film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, and Amrita Singh.

