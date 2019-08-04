Sunday, August 4, 2019  | 1 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Shilpa Shetty returns to film after 13 years

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty is back and better than ever.

The Bollywood starlet will be making her return to film after 13 long years with Nikamma, a new movie directed by Sabbir Khan.

She took to Instagram to announce the news by posting a picture of a Bombay Times article. “Yesssssssss, it’s true! My sabbatical of 13 long years comes to an end.. I am so excited to announce that the film you will see me next in is Nikamma,” she wrote.

The rest of the cast is still being finalised but she revealed that Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani will also be in the film.

Her last film was Apne, which released in 2007.

In her interview, Shetty said that she is “looking forward” to be back on the big screen. “It feels great. I am ready to take that plunge again and am looking forward to be back on the big screen. It’s a refreshingly unique project and I am looking forward to working with Sabbir. I loved my role, and it’s something I’ve never done before. I can’t wait for my audiences to see me in a new avatar,” she said.

