She Hulk, Ms Marvel series to debut on Disney Plus

Marvel fans, brace yourself for She-Hulk, Ms Marvel and Moon Knight.

The superhero production studio has announced several new shows that will be hitting Disney’s official online streaming platform, Disney + (Disney Plus).

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, the puppet master behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said Disney Plus would develop series based on characters She-Hulk, Ms Marvel and Moon Knight.

In the comics, She-Hulk, or Jennifer Walters, is the cousin of Bruce Banner, whose superhuman powers transferred to her when she received a transfusion of Banner’s blood.

The Ms Marvel character was first incarnated by Carol Danvers, who later took up the identity of Captain Marvel, and the name was most recently passed on to Kamala Khan, a teen protege of Danvers who is Marvel’s first Muslim character to headline her own comic book.

The character Moon Knight, or Marc Spector, is a former mercenary and CIA agent who has multiple personalities and is imbued with powers from an Egyptian god.

The announcements didn’t include any details about casting or planned release dates, but the series are in development. Feige also reiterated that all of these series will be integrated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. The three new series are set to join the streaming service after a handful of other titles, including The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, and What If?

Disney Plus, a $7-a-month service set to launch November 12, is a high-profile streaming service that will compete against likes of Netflix, Amazon and Apple.

