Shamoon Abbasi’s Durj all set to release in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Shamoon Abbasi\ Instagram

Actor and director Shamoon Abbasi has said that his directorial venture Durj is all set to release in Pakistan.

While dates for the film’s international release were announced earlier, Abbasi recently posted film’s release date in Pakistan on his Facebook account.

“Pakistani cinema is going to experience something different in the month of Halloween for the first time,” shared Abbasi on his Facebook. The movie will release on October 31.

Durj has already premiered at the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival. The film is also scheduled to release globally in selected countries including US, UK, Canada, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar on October 11, 2019.

 

Durj also features Myra Khan, Majid Khan and Nouman Javaid in prominent roles. Based on true events, it follows the story of a cannibal on the run, hiding away in a remote desert.

TOPICS:
Durj Shamoon Abbasi
 
