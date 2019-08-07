Shamoon Abbasi indirectly criticises Maya Ali’s Balma Bhagora

Pakistani actor turned director Shamoon Abbasi indirectly criticised Parey Hut Love’s recent song Balma Bhagora for shooting background dancers in India.

He called out the poor edit and merger of the main leads’ dance performances through VFX.

The music video for the quirky dance number Balma Bhagora from Parey Hut Love, featuring Maya Ali, Sheheryar Munawar, Zara Noor Abbas and Ahmed Ali Butt, also had fans calling out the similarities with Bollywood songs.

The track sounded way too much like a number of Bollywood songs mashed into one and instead of having an original tune. Many called it a Bhojpuri song with a bad VFX edit.

The song is sung by Aima Baig along with Munawar and Butt rapping a few verses.

The trailer for Asim Raza’s Parey Hut Love also seemed all too familiar. If you watch it, it will remind of other Pakistani and Indian movies such as Ho Mann Jahan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that we have seen before.

The movie also stars Hina Dilpazeer, Nadeem Baig, Rachel Viccaji, Frieha Altaf and Frieha’s daughter, Parisheh James. It will be releasing on Eidul Azha.

