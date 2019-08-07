Wednesday, August 7, 2019  | 5 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Shamoon Abbasi indirectly criticises Maya Ali’s Balma Bhagora

2 hours ago
 

Pakistani actor turned director Shamoon Abbasi indirectly criticised Parey Hut Love’s recent song Balma Bhagora for shooting background dancers in India.

He called out the poor edit and merger of the main leads’ dance performances through VFX.

The music video for the quirky dance number Balma Bhagora from Parey Hut Love, featuring Maya Ali, Sheheryar Munawar, Zara Noor Abbas and Ahmed Ali Butt, also had fans calling out the similarities with Bollywood songs.

The track sounded way too much like a number of Bollywood songs mashed into one and instead of having an original tune. Many called it a Bhojpuri song with a bad VFX edit.

Related: Parey Hut Love trailer looks all too familiar

The song is sung by Aima Baig along with Munawar and Butt rapping a few verses.

The trailer for Asim Raza’s Parey Hut Love also seemed all too familiar. If you watch it, it will remind of other Pakistani and Indian movies such as Ho Mann Jahan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that we have seen before.

The movie also stars Hina Dilpazeer, Nadeem Baig, Rachel Viccaji, Frieha Altaf and Frieha’s daughter, Parisheh James. It will be releasing on Eidul Azha.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Pakistan Paray Hut love Shamoon Abbasi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Shamoon Abbasi, Maya Ali, Shehryar Munawar, Paray Hut Love, Pakistani films, Lollywood, Mahira Khan, Bollywood, VFX
 
MOST READ
23-year-old Pakistani crowned world's best ‘Tekken 7’ player
23-year-old Pakistani crowned world’s best ‘Tekken 7’ player
Momina Duraid 'cancels' Firdous Jamal after ageist anti-Mahira remarks
Momina Duraid ‘cancels’ Firdous Jamal after ageist anti-Mahira remarks
Osman Khalid Butt weighs in on the Mahira-Firdous Jamal issue
Osman Khalid Butt weighs in on the Mahira-Firdous Jamal issue
Govinda reveals he rejected Avatar, Twitter reacts with hilarious memes
Govinda reveals he rejected Avatar, Twitter reacts with hilarious memes
Frieha Altaf was behind Yasir and Iqra’s planned LSA proposal
Frieha Altaf was behind Yasir and Iqra’s planned LSA proposal
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.