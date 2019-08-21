Sania Mirza congratulated newlywed Hassan Ali in the funniest way

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza congratulated Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali on his wedding in the funniest way.

Just a few hours before his big day, Ali took to Twitter to post a picture of himself, captioning it: “Last night as a bachelor. Looking forward.”

Mirza was quick to reply to Ali and asked for a treat. It can’t be at Nandos though.

Congratulations Hassan ❤️ wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness .. this time you’ll have to treat us to more than Nandos though 😅😅 https://t.co/CEXysWNv4F — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 20, 2019

The fast bowler wedded Dubai-based Indian expatriate Samiya Arzoo at Dubai’s Atlantis The Palm hotel on August 20.

Related: Hasan Ali ties the knot with Samia Arzu

He met her a year ago in Dubai and their friendship had grown since then.

Ali has played nine Tests and 53 ODIs. His blazing performance in the 2017 Champions Trophy helped Pakistan win the title.

He has become the fourth Pakistani cricketer to marry an Indian. Pakistan’s all-rounder Shoaib Malik married Indian tennis star Mirza on April 12, 2010.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.