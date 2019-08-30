Friday, August 30, 2019  | 28 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Saheefa Jabbar slams lack of professionalism in Pakistan’s fashion industry

5 hours ago
 

After Pakistani model Marvi Shabbir called out the mistreatment meted out to her and profound unprofessionalism by a designer during a shoot in Lahore’s Khanpur, actor and model Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has now taken to Instagram to share her story.

Without naming any names, she narrated an incident where she was locked in for a shoot by ‘Brand A’ for September 2. She was approached by another brand in that time but declined the work as she had already committed to the first brand.

However, her shoot got cancelled with Brand A at the last moment and she couldn’t get the dates from Brand B.

Related: Saboor Aly responds to backlash for mocking a ‘window cleaner’

“In our industry, we face such issues often but when one of the leading brands in the market doesn’t own up to professionalism and commitment, I believe there is still a long way for all the models/actors and industry as a whole,” she wrote.

“I won’t be taking names of the brands right now since I believe this should act as a gentle reminder to them that models/actors have their bread and butter based on this and they realize that.”

Earlier, she found herself embroiled in controversy after a video of her and Saboor Aly mocking a window cleaner went viral on social media.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
