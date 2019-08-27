Ring of Pakistan event to kick off in Islamabad

Sports-entertainment stars are all set to entertain Pakistani fans as the “Ring of Pakistan” competition kicks off in Islamabad on Wednesday, Radio Pakistan has reported.

The three-day event is being organised by the Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) with the support of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) as part of Independence Day celebrations.

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Total Nonstop Action (TNA) stars Chris Masters, So Cal Val alongwith Badshah Khan, Tiny Iron, Drake Destroyer, Armitis and others will participate in the event.

Managing Director Ring of Pakistan thanked ISPR for their support in organising the sports-entertainment event.

A music concert featuring Bilal Saeed, Sahir Ali Bagga, Gul Panra, Nimra Mehra and Sahara UK will also be held .