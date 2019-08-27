Tuesday, August 27, 2019  | 25 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Ring of Pakistan event to kick off in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Ring of Pakistan/Facebook

Sports-entertainment stars are all set to entertain Pakistani fans as the “Ring of Pakistan” competition kicks off in Islamabad on Wednesday, Radio Pakistan has reported.

The three-day event is being organised by the Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) with the support of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) as part of Independence Day celebrations.

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Total Nonstop Action (TNA) stars Chris Masters, So Cal Val alongwith Badshah Khan, Tiny Iron, Drake Destroyer, Armitis and others will participate in the event.

Managing Director Ring of Pakistan thanked ISPR for their support in organising the sports-entertainment event.

A music concert featuring Bilal Saeed, Sahir Ali Bagga, Gul Panra, Nimra Mehra and Sahara UK will also be held .

 
TOPICS:
Pakistan Ring of Pakistan Sports-Entertainment
 
Cartoon characters come to life at Karachi children festival
Hamza and Naimal's wedding celebrations begin with a colourful mayun
Imad Wasim gets married to Saniya Ashfaq at Faisal Mosque
Is Hamza Ali Abbasi getting married to Naimal Khawar?
TV actor Naheed Shabbir gets married
Sania Mirza congratulated newlywed Hassan Ali in the funniest way
