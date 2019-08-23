Friday, August 23, 2019  | 21 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra’s opinions don’t reflect UNICEF’s: UN spokesperson

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra, who has been under fire for a tweet cheering the Indian armed forces during the event following Pulwama, retains the right to speak in her personal capacity on issues concerning her, according to a UN spokesperson.

When UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors “speak in their personal capacity, they retain the right to speak about issues that interest or concern them,” said the spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Stephane Dujarric during a daily briefing on Thursday in answer to a question about Chopra.

“Their personal views or actions do not necessarily reflect those of UNICEF,” added Dujarric. “When they speak on behalf of the UNICEF, we expect them to adhere to UNICEF’s evidence-based impartial positions.”

He remarked that UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors are prominent individuals who have agreed to generously volunteer their time and their public profile to promote children’s rights.

Chopra, who was appointed a UNICEF goodwill ambassador in 2010 and 2016 and recently came under fire over a tweet she posted in February amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in Kashmir.

Related: People have started a petition to strip Priyanka Chopra of her UNICEF goodwill ambassadorship

Chopra had posted that tweet soon after Indian fighter jets crossed into Pakistani territory, conducting air raids that resulted in an escalation in hostilities between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Online petitions calling for her ouster from the ambassadorship were launched soon after and have gathered thousands of signatures.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari lodged an official complaint with the United Nations, demanding Chopra’s removal over her “support for war”.

Related: Mazari asks UNICEF to remove Priyanka as goodwill ambassador

In a letter to the UNICEF chief Henrietta Fore, Mazari accused Chopra of publicly endorsing the position of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government in Indian-administered Kashmir.

At a BeatyCon in the US city of Los Angeles earlier this month, Chopra was confronted by a US citizen of Pakistani origin in the audience, who called her a “hypocrite” for “encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan”.

Related: Pakistani fan calls out Priyanka Chopra’s ‘hypocrisy’, gets patronizing response

In the video of the confrontation that was posted on Twitter and widely shared, Ayesha Malik is heard saying: “It was kind of hard hearing you talk about humanity, because as your neighbour, a Pakistani, I know you are a bit of a hypocrite, because you tweeted on February 26, ‘Jai Hind [Hail India] #IndianArmedForces””.

India’s recent decision to revoke Article 370 of its constitution, which gave special rights to the Muslim-majority state, has worsened India’s already fraught relations with Pakistan.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Priyanka Chopra unicef
 
RELATED STORIES
 

One Comment

  1. Avatar
    Kali   August 23, 2019 1:03 pm/ Reply

    She is not removed from the post … so whats the response here .. a statement ??

