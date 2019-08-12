Pakistani fan calls out Priyanka Chopra’s ‘hypocrisy’, gets patronizing response

Did anyone forget when people started a petition to have Priyanka Chopra’s UN Goodwill Ambassadorship revoked over her praise of the Indian Army and its crossing of the sensitive Line of Control between Pakistani and Indian-Administered Kashmir? Well, one Pakistani woman didn’t and called the Bollywood starlet out on it.

But Priyanka’s response was less than satisfactory.

Priyanka Chopra tweeted during a time when we were this 👌🏽 close to sending nukes to one another. Instead of advocating for peace she tweeted in support of the Indian army pic.twitter.com/LhbMkOW59v — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

“Whenever you’re don’t venting”. Sorry, didn’t realize that speaking on a humanitarian crisis was “venting” pic.twitter.com/OqCLgjDNa1 — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

Priyanka trivialised the question and told the woman “don’t yell girl, don’t embarrass yourself”. It seems Priyanka doesn’t know the difference between patriotism and war mongering.

Many people noted that all she had tweeted was ‘Jai Hind’, the equivalent of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ but it was the timing of the tweet that was called into question. When people were calling for peace and deescalation between India and Pakistan, Priyanka, a Goodwill Ambassador, praised the Indian Army’s violation of the LoC. During the video, which was filmed at BeautyCon in LA, instead of responding to the woman’s statements, she said ‘I have Pakistani friends’.

She proceeded to patronisingly say she was “patriotic” and that she was sorry if that offended anyone. But being patriotic isn’t the problem. Silencing other people’s opinions because they don’t agree with you and making the person calling you out seem like a child is.

Priyanka Chopra did a total “I can’t be racist, I have black friends.” (Desi version) — Priyanka Paul (@artwhoring) August 12, 2019

Ayesha Malik confronts #PriyankaChopra on her hypocrisy asking why “Instead of advocating for peace she tweeted in support of the Indian army”

Security takes away her mic!!

Bizarre dismissive reaction Priyanka saying “when you’re done venting”@Spishaa 👏🏾pic.twitter.com/XvxlxxzGwv — Saima Mohsin (@SaimaMohsin) August 11, 2019

I officially hate Priyanka Chopra as of now. She has always appeared insincere and now she seems cold and arrogant too. Its got nothing to do with me being a Pakistani. She could have answered the question in a less condescending manner. https://t.co/9WJ9X9TbPP — Manal Faheem Khan (@ManalFaheemKhan) August 11, 2019

Its horrifying that she actually patronized her later in her reply by saying “dont yell gurl, dont embarrass yourself.” The fact that youre an Ambassdor for the UN is bloody embarassing when you lack the basic empathy to understand she has every reason to be upset. https://t.co/ub1iEF8QvO — manshapasha (@manshapasha) August 11, 2019 Oh look the full picture. This is about power, she pretended to let the girl finish her question knowing full well that the mic was grabbed from her, silencing her voice. This is exactly what’s being done to the kashmiris with the media black out. #fake #hypocrite https://t.co/Dfb4Ak8gS4 — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) August 11, 2019

Not to mention that horrible “thank you for your voice” at the end. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) August 11, 2019

“Girl, don’t yell. Don’t embarrass yourself…” was UN ambassador Priyanka Chopra’s response in her trademark fake accent to a question re: nuclear war b/w India and Pakistan. https://t.co/ZaadCmp6XM — Sameera Khan (@SameeraKhan) August 11, 2019

What a brave girl confronting @priyankachopra for war mongering. Look at her reply. ‘I have many Pakistani friends’ wow! That’s her response! She didn’t even let her ask the whole question. Well done @plathwoolf_ So proud of you! #PriyankaChopra #priyanka @UNICEF #UNICEF pic.twitter.com/MF1imgVIRf — Natasha Kundi نتاشا کُندی (@NatashaKLondon) August 11, 2019

Priyanka Chopra is incredibly condescending & arrogant: “girl, don’t yell, don’t embarrass yourself”. Also, imagine responding with “I have Pakistani friends” after being asked about supporting war between the two nuclear powers. pic.twitter.com/bLk8005dK6 — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) August 12, 2019

Priyanka Chopra’s response is dangerous. Hollywood liberals should keep this video in mind when they decide to offer her more work. You can’t critique Trump in one breath at the Oscars and then in the other support actors who do this. pic.twitter.com/6iGBnhTH0i — Shahmir Sanni 🏳️‍🌈 (@shahmiruk) August 11, 2019

Priyanka Chopra: “I have many many Pakistani friends. Girl, don’t yell. We are all here for love.” When toxic Indian women replicate toxic white women. https://t.co/YFrtnDlU7A — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) August 11, 2019

“You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you’re encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. There’s no winner in this,” said the woman who called her out in the video. “As a Pakistani, millions of people like me have supported you in your business of Bollywood and you wanted nuclear war.”

Many people are calling for Priyanka to be ‘cancelled’ because of her reply.

