Monday, August 12, 2019  | 10 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Pakistani fan calls out Priyanka Chopra’s ‘hypocrisy’, gets patronizing response

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Did anyone forget when people started a petition to have Priyanka Chopra’s UN Goodwill Ambassadorship revoked over her praise of the Indian Army and its crossing of the sensitive Line of Control between Pakistani and Indian-Administered Kashmir? Well, one Pakistani woman didn’t and called the Bollywood starlet out on it. 

But Priyanka’s response was less than satisfactory.

Priyanka trivialised the question and told the woman “don’t yell girl, don’t embarrass yourself”. It seems Priyanka doesn’t know the difference between patriotism and war mongering.

Many people noted that all she had tweeted was ‘Jai Hind’, the equivalent of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ but it was the timing of the tweet that was called into question. When people were calling for peace and deescalation between India and Pakistan, Priyanka, a Goodwill Ambassador, praised the Indian Army’s violation of the LoC. During the video, which was filmed at BeautyCon in LA, instead of responding to the woman’s statements, she said ‘I have Pakistani friends’.

She proceeded to patronisingly say she was “patriotic” and that she was sorry if that offended anyone. But being patriotic isn’t the problem. Silencing other people’s opinions because they don’t agree with you and making the person calling you out seem like a child is.

Here are some of the reactions to Priyanka.

“You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you’re encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. There’s no winner in this,” said the woman who called her out in the video. “As a Pakistani, millions of people like me have supported you in your business of Bollywood and you wanted nuclear war.”

Many people are calling for Priyanka to be ‘cancelled’ because of her reply.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
India Priyanka Chopra
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Priyanka Chopra, India, beautycon LA, war, nuclear war, cancel priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra cancelled,
 
MOST READ
Aiman Khan lashes out over leaked baby shower pictures
Aiman Khan lashes out over leaked baby shower pictures
23-year-old Pakistani crowned world's best ‘Tekken 7’ player
23-year-old Pakistani crowned world’s best ‘Tekken 7’ player
Armeena Khan announces she's getting married to fiance Fesl soon
Armeena Khan announces she’s getting married to fiance Fesl soon
Suno Chanda may return with another season
Suno Chanda may return with another season
Rakhi Sawant lifts the lid on her marriage
Rakhi Sawant lifts the lid on her marriage
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.