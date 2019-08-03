Pakistani drama Khaani is now available on Netflix

After breaking records with its ratings, 7th Sky Entertainment’s drama Khaani is now available on Netflix.

Lead actor Feroz Khan took to social media to share the news with fans while his co-star Sana Javed also expressed her excitement at the news.

“I want to share this special news with all of you – Khaani is now on Netflix,” wrote Javed. “I can’t explain how genuinely honoured and blessed I am to receive such amazing support from all of you. It is because of your unwavering commitment and belief in my work that I have been able to reach this point today. Thank you for making this character so special.”

The dynamic duo of Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi indeed left a mark upon viewers with their drama by not only breaking stereotypes but also challenging the culture of power in Pakistan.

The writer of the drama, Asma Nabeel, highlighted how power and politics intoxicate a person and how they strive to have everything.

Khan gave the performance of his lifetime as Mir Hadi accompanied by Javed, Mehmood Aslam and Saman Ansari in pivotal roles. Recently, Khan also won the Lux Style Award for Best Actor for his performance.

