HOME > Entertainment

Pakistani celebrities who will be performing Hajj this year

2 hours ago
 

Every year, hundreds of thousands of Muslims from around the globe make the trip to Mecca in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

Muslim celebrities are no exception, as many famous Muslim figures have shared their photos while performing the spiritual journey.

This year many of our favourite Pakistani celebrities shared the news that they too will be embarking on the holy journey.

Pakistan’s acclaimed singing sensation Atif Aslam and actors Feroze Khan, Rubina Ashraf, Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor and Hamza Ali Abbasi have all announced their departure for Saudi Arabia where they will be performing Hajj.

Feroz Khan

Humaima Malik, Khan’s sister, shared his picture and informed her fans that her brother is going for Hajj. She also asked everyone to pray for him to have a safe and sound journey.

Atif Aslam

Photo: Atif Aslam/Facebook

Aslam tweeted that he is leaving for Hajj. The singer asked for everyone’s forgiveness and apologized for ever hurting anyone.

“Happy to share something very big with all of you. Inshallah, I’ll be leaving soon for the most important journey of my life. Before departing for Hajj, I would like to ask for everyone’s forgiveness, be it fans, family, friends. Apologies for hurting anyone’s sentiments. kindly keep me in your prayers,” he wrote.

Rubina Ashraf

Veteran actor Rubina Ashraf shared a video of herself on Instagram at the Holy Kaaba confirming that she is in Makkah.

Hamza Ali Abbasi

Hamza Ali Abbasi also announced on Twitter that the Almighty has blessed him with an opportunity to perform Hajj. He informed his fans that he won’t be active on social media till August 16.

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor

Photo: Instagram

According to their fan pages Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor will also perform Hajj. However, their kids will stay at home. Taimoor confirmed to Abb Takk News that, “We are going to perform Hajj, may Allah accept it. As a Muslim, it is our biggest wish that is going to be completed soon.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
celebrities hajj Pakistan
 
