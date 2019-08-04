Osman Khalid Butt weighs in on the Mahira-Firdous Jamal issue

When I find myself in times of trouble, Osman Khalid Butt comes to me, speaking words of wisdom: let it be.

Osman Khalid Butt has become (or perhaps always been?) one of the most sane voices in our media industry. His statement on the Firdous Jamal-Mahira Khan-Momina Duraid controversy is a message for actors in Pakistan to stop fighting with each other.

Butt posted a rather lengthy note on Twitter on the whole sage. To catch you up before we get to his note, here’s what happened: veteran actor Firdous Jamal appeared on a talk show and said Mahira looks too old on screen and should be playing a mother, not a lead actor. Mahira responded by saying we need to be tolerant of people’s opinions and fight the mindset, not people.

Jamal’s son Hamza posted on social media several times defending his father and said he wasn’t a chauvinist. Momina Duraid, the CEO of MD Productions and creative head at Hum TV, then announced her company won’t be working with Jamal anymore because of his comments. She also said she was ashamed that he was in the Pakistani acting fraternity.

Related: Mahira Khan finally responds to Firdous Jamal’s sexist comments

That got people pretty mad, because Momina, who is the daughter-in-law of the Hum TV owner, has a lot of say in who acts in Hum TV’s shows. They also didn’t like her dismissal of Jamal’s contributions to the industry.

Actor Feroz Khan then jumped in, daring Momina to cancel him too. Hamza then asked Mahira to cancel Momina. “The #SupportFirdousJamal campaign will not end until Mahira Khan officially boycotts Momina Duraid,” he had said.

Now that you’re all caught up, here’s Osman Khalid Butt’s take on the matter.

“Banning an actor for his opinion, however, distasteful said opinion might be, sets a rather dangerous precedent. Because then your outrage cannot remain selective,” he wrote, reminding his colleagues that they have all been on talk shows where they’ve been asked to rate their peers’ acting skills, fashion sense and personality. “This isn’t the firs time clips have trended where controversial statements have been made, and it wont be the last,” he said.

“Unless this culture of (consciously or subconsciously) pitting actor against actor ends. If we stop giving fodder to gossip columns, refuse to indulge in these pictorial ‘assessments’, if instead of being at each other’s throats we show a united, welcoming front,” he added.

Related: Momina Duraid ‘cancels’ Firdous Jamal after ageist anti-Mahira remarks

“I am not asking anyone to lie through their teeth when it comes to publicly sharing their opinion, but criticism can be constructive instead of flagrantly dismissive, no? Or at the very least, nuanced?” Butt added. “Problematic behaviour should and must be called out. But you cannot play at extremes either way,” he said.

“Our industry doesn’t need this divide. We have enough vicious trolls as is who are quick to jump on the hate bandwagon whenever they damn well please,” he reminded his colleagues.

“Our fraternity should be as one; we should be respectful of each other. We all know the struggle, the hustle, the madness that goes into our work. That alone should make us more sensitive, but somehow it’s hardened us. We’re feeding into the same intolerance we see on social media every day, when we need to project it elsewhere. There is a place for everyone here,” he said.

Related: Firdous Jamal’s son asks Mahira Khan to boycott Momina Duraid

He echoed Mahira’s words and said “fight the mindset, the status quo, not other people”. But that doesn’t mean he’s on board with ‘cancel’ culture. “Enough with this ‘cancel’ culture. You are not allowing anyone to reflect on their mistakes or to atone,” he wrote.

But that doesn’t mean he’s fine with people saying whatever they please and getting away scot-free. “And finally, because this is important, I’ll quote something I read on a comic strip once: ‘freedom of speech doesn’t shield you from criticism or consequences.’ Choosing not to work with someone because of their opinions is not a violation of their free speech rights. Dismissing their contribution to our industry, though, is regrettable,” said Butt.

He makes valid points about how actors pitting themselves against each other isn’t in the best interest of the fraternity and how you can’t make up for your mistakes if you’ve been ‘cancelled’. His point about there being consequences for what you say is equally valid.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.