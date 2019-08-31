Not our baby: Muneeb say pictures circulating are fake

If you think you’ve seen a picture of Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt’s daughter, you’re wrong.

Muneeb and his sister-in-law Minal Khan have clarified that pictures of a baby circulating on the internet are fake.

“We haven’t released pictures Amal Muneeb yet and we will do it at the time of our choice,” said Muneeb. Minal asked people to “please respect our privacy and don’t spread fake pictures”. She said they will release the pictures when they want to.

Pakistani actors Aiman and Muneeb were blessed with a baby girl on Friday. Butt took to Instagram to announce the birth of their daughter Amal.

Wishes started pouring in for the couple from both fans and celebrities. Muneeb also took to Instagram to say the feeling of becoming a dad is indescribable.

He also shared a picture of him holding his baby for the first time with a caption, “Zindagi badal gayee [My life has changed].”

Earlier, Aiman celebrated her baby shower on August 6 with friends and family.

Amidst rumours of her pregnancy, the Bay Dardi actor confirmed that she was expecting her first child with husband Butt and pictures after her baby shower went viral.

She also lashed out at people who leaked pictures from her baby shower. But one of those people was her twin sister Minal Khan who also posted a boomerang from the event on her Instagram story.

The couple made headlines for their extravagant wedding. They had a total of eight events that started in November and ended in December.

