Naimal Khawar Khan asks haters not to spread ‘false news’

News of Anaa star Naimal Khawar Khan leaving acting was making rounds on social media a few days before her wedding. She tied the knot with actor turned activist Hamza Ali Abbasi on Sunday.

People criticized Abbasi for influencing his fiancée’s decision to leave acting. However, Khan clarified in a tweet that she left acting nine months ago and that the decision was entirely hers. “Don’t spread false news to sensationalize someone’s special day,” she wrote.

Thank you so much everyone for the wonderful wishes and prayers for me and hamza as we embark on this new journey in our lives. Now that the wedding is over, I would like to address a few things — Naimal Khawar Khan (@Naimalkhawarr) August 27, 2019

First, I am a consenting adult woman capable of making my own decisions and this narrative of ‘saving me’ is nothing short of demeaning my right to choose for myself — Naimal Khawar Khan (@Naimalkhawarr) August 27, 2019

Second, while I understand that public figures are always subject to criticism even when it’s their personal life choices, please dont distort facts. I left acting 9 months ago and the decision was entirely mine. Dont spread false news to sensationalize someone’s special day — Naimal Khawar Khan (@Naimalkhawarr) August 27, 2019

“While I understand that public figures are always subject to criticism even when it’s their personal choices, please don’t distort facts,” she added.

She went on to say that she is an adult and the narrative of someone “saving” her is demeaning her right to make her own decisions.

