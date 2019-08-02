Momina Duraid ‘cancels’ Firdous Jamal after ageist anti-Mahira remarks

Firdous Jamal has been under fire ever since he made brash and uncalled for ageist and sexist remarks about Mahira Khan. The latest blow has been dealt by Momina Duraid of Hum TV and MD Productions, who says she won’t work with the veteran actor.

The producer, director, creative head at Hum TV and CEO of MD Productions says her company will not work with Jamal in any capacity following his sexist remarks against Mahira Khan. Duraid is also the daughter-in-law of Hum TV President and Founder Sultana Siddiqui and has a major say in who acts in the channel’s dramas.

Duraid praised Mahira for her poise, grace and the way she handled the uncalled for discriminatory comments in an Instagram post. She also said she was ashamed that Jamal was part of the acting fraternity.

“I would not want to waste or mince my words but would simply say that we are ashamed of him being a part of our fraternity and as a female producer would clearly state that my company MD Productions would not work with him again in any capacity because of his sexist, regressive and discriminatory remarks,” reads her post.

Duraid has produced and created several hit dramas including Dastaan, Qaid-e-Tanhai, Humsafar, Shehr-e-Zaat, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Diyar-e-Dil, Sadqay Tumhare, Mann Mayal, Udaari, Bin Roye, Yaqeen Ka Safar and Suno Chanda. Mahira starred in Humsafar, Shehr-e-Zaat and Sadqay Tumharay, with the roles winning her Hum Awards and Lux Style Awards.

Jamal’s son Hamza Firdous released a video message in response to Duraid’s statement. In it, he said he respects her decision of not wanting to work with his father again but was disappointed at her statement saying she was ashamed that Jamal was part of the industry.

He said Duraid should not forget his father’s stature and the respect given to him by God and the public, not MD Productions.

He added that he was ashamed to have ever been a part of Hum TV’s productions. Hamza called the matter a non-issue that was being unnecessarily dragged on. He also stated that his father had been getting calls from various channels to comment on the situation but stayed quiet.

Hamza urged everyone to not ridicule, defame or hurl abuses at his father while starting a support movement called #SupportFirdousJamal.

As the movement gained momentum, many celebrities came forward to give their opinions. Feroze Khan, Bilal Ashraf, and even Mahira spoke up.

Feroze is supporting Jamal and called out Duraid’s actions. “Is this what freedom of speech gets you? Getting someone’s bread and butter cancelled? If it does then I want every single b*****d out there bashing any human being on the internet [to] get cancelled the same way. Cause you can’t. Enough is enough. Get up before you’re next,” he wrote on his Instagram, hashtagging it ‘show me if you can cancel me’.

Related: Mahira Khan finally responds to Firdous Jamal’s sexist comments

While talking to Independent Urdu about Jamal’s statement, Mahira said that while she was thankful for the support from the industry, she had already spoken on the matter and it has been blown out of proportion mainly due to social media. She also said that she feels as artists, everyone should respect each other. She said she had already played a mother in Humsafar and plans to stay in the industry until she plays a grandmother or maybe even a great grandmother.

The controversy started when Jamal told Faisal Qureshi on a morning show that Mahira looks old on screen and should play the role of a mother, not a lead actor.

The 34-year-old Raees starlet had taken to Instagram to pen down a stirring and powerful note regarding the issue as she urged her followers, the industry and the world to love and be tolerant of other people and their opinions. She said she wants people to fight the mindset, not other people.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.