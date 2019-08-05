Mohsin Abbas Haider’s interim bail extended in abuse case

A Lahore court has extended the interim bail of actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider till August 16 in a domestic violence case.

Haider appeared before the court on Monday. The court has also ordered the police to complete its investigation and submit a detailed report during Monday’s hearing.

However, the police submitted an incomplete investigation report on Monday.

A case against Haider was registered upon the complaint of his wife, Fatima Sohail. The FIR included charges of threats to kill as well as breach of trust. According to the FIR, Sohail said Haider asked her for Rs5 million, which she borrowed from her father. She says he did not return it and instead demanded an additional Rs5 million. When she refused, he physically assaulted her.

Sohail also accused Haider of beating, abusing, and assaulting her since the start of their marriage.

On June 20, Sohail stunned everyone with a Facebook post accusing her husband of abuse. She said she caught Haider, with whom she had a son in May, cheating on November 26, 2018. “When I confronted him, instead of being embarrassed he started beating me. I was pregnant at that time!” she wrote in a detailed Facebook post that chronicled the abuse. “He pulled me [by the] hair, dragged me on [the] floor, kicked me several times, punched me [in the] face and threw me on the wall,” she wrote.

The couple tied the knot in 2015. After one year of their marriage, it was widely speculated that the couple had parted ways but Haider took to social media to deny the rumours.

