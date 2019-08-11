Sunday, August 11, 2019  | 9 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth separate after less than a year

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are no more.

The couple announced their breakup in a statement to PEOPLE. They married in December after a tumultuous relationship.

The pair met in 2009 on the set of Nicholas Sparks’ drama The Last Song and had a rocky on and off relationship for years before he proposed in 2012. They ended their engagement and broke up in 2013 before reconciling in 2015.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus told PEOPLE in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Rumors of a split between Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth, 29, began on Saturday, after the Mother’s Daughter singer posted a photo of herself on Instagram in which she was not wearing her wedding ring.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
