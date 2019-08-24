Saturday, August 24, 2019  | 22 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mehwish Hayat calls SRK-produced Netflix series an ‘anti-Pakistan project’

7 hours ago
 

The depiction of Pakistanis as “terrorists” in Bollywood movies has been questioned by many celebrities. The latest Indian production to do this has drawn the wrath of Twitter. 

Actor Mehwish Hayat, who has previously voiced her opinion on the issue, tweeted after watching the trailer of Netflix series Bard of Blood and called it an anti-Pakistan project.

“We need to wake up, smell the coffee, and see Bollywood’s agenda,” she wrote.

The Load Wedding star asked Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is also the producer of the series, not to use patriotism to vilify Pakistan.

Related: Another day, another Indian show portraying Pakistanis as terrorists

Actor Mansha Pasha was also one of the many who highlighted the need for Bollywood to find new storylines.

The series is set in Balochistan. Emraan Hashmi, who plays the role of a RAW agent, is in Balochistan to track down ‘terrorists’ when four Indian spies are captured.

While Indian fans expressed excitement to see Hashmi in a never-before-seen role, Pakistanis and even people from the western countries were furious to discover the plot.

A week ago, Hayat spoke to Sky News and said Pakistanis are stereotyped as backward terrorists, having subjugated women, or always being the villain in movies. She said that the film industry is “demonizing” Pakistanis in films.

She criticized filmmakers for not doing proper research of “what we are, how we are” and said we need to start addressing these issues. Hayat asked for a “fair” portrayal of Pakistanis in movies, if not a positive one.

Hayat had earlier pointed out that Bollywood and Hollywood have “tarnished the image of Pakistan globally”.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
mehwish hayat Shah Rukh Khan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Mehwish Hayat, Bard of Blood, twitter, Anti-Pakistan, series, Netflix, Netflix series, SRK, Shah Rukh Khan
 
MOST READ
Mahira sets dance floor on fire at Babar Zaheer's mehndi
Mahira sets dance floor on fire at Babar Zaheer’s mehndi
Is Hamza Ali Abbasi getting married to Naimal Khawar?
Is Hamza Ali Abbasi getting married to Naimal Khawar?
Hamza and Naimal's wedding celebrations begin with a colourful mayun
Hamza and Naimal’s wedding celebrations begin with a colourful mayun
Yasir Hussain's comment about Hira Mani enrages the internet
Yasir Hussain’s comment about Hira Mani enrages the internet
Sania Mirza congratulated newlywed Hassan Ali in the funniest way
Sania Mirza congratulated newlywed Hassan Ali in the funniest way
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.