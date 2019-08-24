Mehwish Hayat calls SRK-produced Netflix series an ‘anti-Pakistan project’

The depiction of Pakistanis as “terrorists” in Bollywood movies has been questioned by many celebrities. The latest Indian production to do this has drawn the wrath of Twitter.

Actor Mehwish Hayat, who has previously voiced her opinion on the issue, tweeted after watching the trailer of Netflix series Bard of Blood and called it an anti-Pakistan project.

“We need to wake up, smell the coffee, and see Bollywood’s agenda,” she wrote.

The Load Wedding star asked Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is also the producer of the series, not to use patriotism to vilify Pakistan.

This just vindicates what I have been saying for so long. Another week & yet another anti-Pakistan project. Now can we wake up, smell the coffee & see Bollywood’s agenda for what it is?@iamsrk Be patriotic, nobody is stopping you – just don’t do it at the expense of vilifying us. https://t.co/iCElRpJAa1 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) August 23, 2019

Can india find some storylines that dont show Pakistan in their “rescue missions”.

How about some rescue missions for Kashmiris in kashmir? #KashmirStillUnderCurfew https://t.co/TCBcxwmIkn — manshapasha (@manshapasha) August 22, 2019

Actor Mansha Pasha was also one of the many who highlighted the need for Bollywood to find new storylines.

The series is set in Balochistan. Emraan Hashmi, who plays the role of a RAW agent, is in Balochistan to track down ‘terrorists’ when four Indian spies are captured.

While Indian fans expressed excitement to see Hashmi in a never-before-seen role, Pakistanis and even people from the western countries were furious to discover the plot.

A week ago, Hayat spoke to Sky News and said Pakistanis are stereotyped as backward terrorists, having subjugated women, or always being the villain in movies. She said that the film industry is “demonizing” Pakistanis in films.

She criticized filmmakers for not doing proper research of “what we are, how we are” and said we need to start addressing these issues. Hayat asked for a “fair” portrayal of Pakistanis in movies, if not a positive one.

Hayat had earlier pointed out that Bollywood and Hollywood have “tarnished the image of Pakistan globally”.

