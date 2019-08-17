Mehwish Hayat calls out filmmakers for the rise of Islamophobia

The negative portrayal of Pakistanis in films has fueled the rise of Islamophobia, actor Mehwish Hayat believes.

“Cinema has the power to build an image that is very strong,” the actor said in an interview with Sky News on Friday.

Actress @MehwishHayat says the way Pakistani people are portrayed in Hollywood and Bollywood has “fuelled the rise of Islamophobia”. She’s asking for a “fair” portrayal of her countrymen in films. #Sunrise Get more news here: https://t.co/sGFikBewnY pic.twitter.com/Fe5qLkgiP9 — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 16, 2019

Pakistanis are stereotyped as backward terrorists, having subjugated women, or always being the villain in the movies, she said, adding the film industry is “demonizing” them in films.

She criticized filmmakers for not doing proper research of “what we are, how we are” and said we need to start addressing these issues. Hayat asked for a “fair” portrayal of Pakistanis in movies, if not a positive one.

The Load Wedding star had earlier pointed out that Bollywood and Hollywood have “tarnished the image of Pakistan globally” during a ceremony in Norway, where she was awarded the Pride of Performance Award by Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

She had also tweeted about the atrocities in Kashmir, taking to the social media platform to spread awareness of the situation.

