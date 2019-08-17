Saturday, August 17, 2019  | 15 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Mehwish Hayat calls out filmmakers for the rise of Islamophobia

8 hours ago
 

The negative portrayal of Pakistanis in films has fueled the rise of Islamophobia, actor Mehwish Hayat believes.

“Cinema has the power to build an image that is very strong,” the actor said in an interview with Sky News on Friday.

Pakistanis are stereotyped as backward terrorists, having subjugated women, or always being the villain in the movies, she said, adding the film industry is “demonizing” them in films.

She criticized filmmakers for not doing proper research of “what we are, how we are” and said we need to start addressing these issues. Hayat asked for a “fair” portrayal of Pakistanis in movies, if not a positive one.

The Load Wedding star had earlier pointed out that Bollywood and Hollywood have “tarnished the image of Pakistan globally” during a ceremony in Norway, where she was awarded the Pride of Performance Award by Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

She had also tweeted about the atrocities in Kashmir, taking to the social media platform to spread awareness of the situation.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
