Entertainment

Mehwish Hayat among top 5 Muslim women smashing stereotypes

2 hours ago
 

Actor, singer and humanitarian Mehwish Hayat has another feather in her cap after being chosen by international magazine Muslim Vibe as one of the top five Muslim women in the world who are breaking stereotypes and changing the world.

The Tamgha-i-Imtiaz recipient took to Twitter to share the news and said she’s honoured to be chosen.

Apart from Hayat, the magazine also featured four other women — Manal Rostom, an athlete, clinical pharmacist, fitness influencer and the founder of Surviving Hijab, Ilhan Omar, one of the first Muslim women of colour to be elected as a member of the US House of Representatives, Linda Sarsour, who was included in Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people list in 2017 and hails from Palestinem and athlete Ibtihaj Muhammad.

Earlier, Hayat had also received the Pride of Performance in Norway, followed by several interviews with various international media outlets speaking about how cinema is fueling racism and Islamophobia.

