Lahore court finds Mohsin Abbas Haider guilty of threatening wife

Actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider has been found guilty of threatening his wife, Fatema Sohail. A Lahore sessions court announced the verdict in a domestic violence and fraud case on Wednesday.

Sohail had accused Haider of beating her up and cheating on her in a Facebook post on July 21. She then filed a case against him for threatening to kill her and siphoning Rs5 million from her father. She had claimed that Haider had assaulted her when she asked him to pay back.

She said that Haider had been beating, abusing, and assaulting her since they tied the knot in 2015.

The singer, who was last seen in Baaji, has been given a clean chit in the fraud case.

Adnan Tariq, Haider’s lawyer, said that the police found out that the witnesses mentioned in the fraud case weren’t present when the dealing occurred. “The prosecution failed to present any witnesses and evidence in the case,” he told the media.

He even claimed that the Sohail and her lawyer never submitted the medical report to show that she was beaten up her husband.

The investigation officer even submitted a report in the court, Tariq said in a video uploaded on the actor’s Facebook account. Haider has even withdrawn his petition for bail in the case.

In the video, the singer said that he is disappointed with some of the bloggers, journalists, and colleagues for passing judgments against him and posting hate messages, without knowing the full story.

“As I had said before, every crying woman is not always telling the truth,” he added.

