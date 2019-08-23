Friday, August 23, 2019  | 21 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

KP parkour master to make Hollywood debut in short film

1 hour ago
 
The Cure will release in 2020  





Mehsood Alam, a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak, has been selected by a Hollywood director to work in a short film.

The Cure is a 40-minute long action film that features Alam as the protagonist. The story revolves around a man who tries to save the world from a virus.

“It is an honourable moment for me as I always wanted to make my country proud,” Alam said on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din.

The film’s director saw Alam’s videos, in which he was doing back flips and free-running, and decided to cast him.

Alam said the director aims to make sequels of the film, and the next part could be a feature film.

The short film will premiere at film festivals in France, Turkey and the US this year. It will officially release in 2020.

No body double was hired for the film, and Alam did all the stunts himself. He is trained in parkour -- a sport of moving swiftly and negotiating obstacles by running, jumping and climbing.

“We use our skills to go from point A to point B in an urban environment,” he said. Parkour and free-running are a form of expression, used by gymnastics and acrobats.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram
 
TOPICS:
Hollywood khyber pakhtunkhwa
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
shortfilm, movie, Hollywood, KP, debut, movie, short film, film, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, actor, acting, parkour, freerunning, karak, mehsood alam
 
MOST READ
Mahira sets dance floor on fire at Babar Zaheer's mehndi
Mahira sets dance floor on fire at Babar Zaheer’s mehndi
Is Hamza Ali Abbasi getting married to Naimal Khawar?
Is Hamza Ali Abbasi getting married to Naimal Khawar?
Yasir Hussain's comment about Hira Mani enrages the internet
Yasir Hussain’s comment about Hira Mani enrages the internet
Sania Mirza congratulated newlywed Hassan Ali in the funniest way
Sania Mirza congratulated newlywed Hassan Ali in the funniest way
Nida Yasir and husband pose with Turkish chef Salt Bae
Nida Yasir and husband pose with Turkish chef Salt Bae
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.