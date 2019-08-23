KP parkour master to make Hollywood debut in short film

The Cure will release in 2020

The Cure is a 40-minute long action film that features Alam as the protagonist. The story revolves around a man who tries to save the world from a virus."It is an honourable moment for me as I always wanted to make my country proud," Alam said on SAMAA TV's morning show Naya Din.The film's director saw Alam's videos, in which he was doing back flips and free-running, and decided to cast him.Alam said the director aims to make sequels of the film, and the next part could be a feature film.The short film will premiere at film festivals in France, Turkey and the US this year. It will officially release in 2020.No body double was hired for the film, and Alam did all the stunts himself. He is trained in parkour -- a sport of moving swiftly and negotiating obstacles by running, jumping and climbing."We use our skills to go from point A to point B in an urban environment," he said. Parkour and free-running are a form of expression, used by gymnastics and acrobats.