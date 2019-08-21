Wednesday, August 21, 2019  | 19 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Keanu Reeves returns as Neo for The Matrix 4

11 mins ago
 

Photo: Warner Bros.

The Matrix is officially back. A fourth Matrix movie is in the works and it will star the original Neo and Trinity characters — played by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Matrix co-creator Lana Wachowski will write, direct and produce the film, a third sequel to the original 1999 hit.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering The Matrix with Lana,” said Warner Bros Pictures Chairperson Toby Emmerich, according to Variety. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

Related: Spider-man to leave the MCU as Sony deal breaks down

The original film was released 20 years ago and told the story of Neo and his discovery that humanity was trapped in a simulated reality. It proved a major hit and spawned two sequels – The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

The third instalment was the first film ever to be released simultaneously around the world at the same hour. The first three films garnered $1.6 billion at the global box office.

Rumours of a fourth chapter had been circulating since 2017, with reports at the time stating that Warner Bros was “in the early stages of developing a relaunch”.

No plot details have been announced for the upcoming movie, and a release date has not been confirmed yet.

TOPICS:
Keanu Reeves The Matrix
 
