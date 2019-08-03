Saturday, August 3, 2019  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle to debut opposite Aayush Sharma

2 hours ago
 

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kwatha. She will star opposite Aayush Sharma.

The film will be inspired by true events involving the Indian army in Kwatha.

Director Karan Lalit Butani has described the film as “unconventional” and added, “we are excited to announce Aayush Sharma and Isabelle Kaif as the leads of Kwatha. Kwatha is a village on the border of India and Myanmar. While it is based on true events, the plot is unconventional,” said Karan Lalit Butani to India Today.

Aayush, who made his debut with 2018 film Loveyatri, is also undergoing intensive training to prepare for the role.

On Saturday, Salman Khan, who is Aayush’s brother-in-law, took to Instagram to share the news, alongside a picture of the lead actors.

 

The film is expected to go on floors in September this year and is slated to release in 2020.

