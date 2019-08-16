Kashmiri novelist Mirza Waheed calls Adnan Sami an ‘idiot’

Singer Adnan Sami has once again become the target of Twitter trolls after he voiced his opinion on the Kashmir issue.

His reply to one person after challenged to speak about the Kashmir issue was, “Sure…Kashmir is an integral part of India. Don’t poke your nose in things that do NOT belong to you!”

But this time, it isn’t just trolls who are criticising the Pakistani-born singer. Kashmiri novelist Mirza Waheed called Sami an “idiot” for his reply.

The singer faced criticism and hate messages from many people for his support of India, as he was born in Pakistan. Sami, who recently got Indian citizenship, claimed that his father was born in 1942 in India and died in the same country in 2009. This outraged many people, who said the Pakistan Army veteran only went to India for medical treatment.

Sami, who has been vocal in his support of India, also refused to wish Pakistan happy independence day. When asked to post about Independence Day on August 14, he said: “I will, tomorrow!”

