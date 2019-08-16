Friday, August 16, 2019  | 14 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Kashmiri novelist Mirza Waheed calls Adnan Sami an ‘idiot’

7 hours ago
 

 

Singer Adnan Sami has once again become the target of Twitter trolls after he voiced his opinion on the Kashmir issue. 

His reply to one person after challenged to speak about the Kashmir issue was, “Sure…Kashmir is an integral part of India. Don’t poke your nose in things that do NOT belong to you!”

But this time, it isn’t just trolls who are criticising the Pakistani-born singer. Kashmiri novelist Mirza Waheed called Sami an “idiot” for his reply.

The singer faced criticism and hate messages from many people for his support of India, as he was born in Pakistan. Sami, who recently got Indian citizenship, claimed that his father was born in 1942 in India and died in the same country in 2009. This outraged many people, who said the Pakistan Army veteran only went to India for medical treatment.

Sami, who has been vocal in his support of India, also refused to wish Pakistan happy independence day. When asked to post about Independence Day on August 14, he said: “I will, tomorrow!”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Adnan Sami Kashmir Mirza Waheed
 
RELATED STORIES
 

3 Comments

  1. Avatar
    Sardar A Sami   August 16, 2019 2:20 pm/ Reply

    Adnan Sami is a disgraceful idiot with a thick head.

  2. Avatar
    Khan chacha   August 16, 2019 5:38 pm/ Reply

    You have to admit this man is clever to choose the more obvious. Option.!

  3. Avatar
    Umair   August 16, 2019 5:59 pm/ Reply

    I can not imagine that his father was so great and loyal Pakistani and he is disgusting and ill personality

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Adnan Sami, Mirza Waheed, Twitter, troll, trolling, novelist, Kashmiri, Kashmir issue, Kashmir situation, Kashmir
 
MOST READ
Indian film association bans Mika Singh after performance in Pakistan
Indian film association bans Mika Singh after performance in Pakistan
Pakistani fan calls out Priyanka Chopra's 'hypocrisy', gets patronizing response
Pakistani fan calls out Priyanka Chopra’s ‘hypocrisy’, gets patronizing response
Suno Chanda may return with another season
Suno Chanda may return with another season
Check out what trended in Pakistani entertainment news this week
Check out what trended in Pakistani entertainment news this week
Shireen Mazari wants Priyanka Chopra removed as UN ambassador
Shireen Mazari wants Priyanka Chopra removed as UN ambassador
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.