HOME > Entertainment

Junoon dedicates UK concert to Kashmir

57 mins ago
 

Photo: Junoon/Facebook

Pakistan’s iconic Sufi rock band Junoon lead guitarist has announced that they are dedicating their August 25 London concert to Kashmir. 

Salman Ahmad took to Twitter and said “As a UNGWA I am dedicating August 25 #Junoon rock concert in London to #Kashmir.

 

Junoon is scheduled to perform at two concerts titled Junoon – The Comeback Tour in London’s SSE Arena, Wembley on August 25 and in Leeds on August 26.

The Sufi rock band, comprising Ali Azmat on vocals and Brian O’Connell as the bassist, apart from Salman Ahmed, came back together in Karachi on the birth anniversary of the country’s founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in December 2018.

Few of the hit songs of Junoon are, ‘Jazba Junoon’, ‘Sayonee’ and ‘Yaar Bina’. The band will be touring internationally for the first time in 13 years.

TOPICS:
junoon Kashmir salman ahmed
 
VIDEO
A tribute to Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi
A tribute to Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi
entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi, singer, tribute
 
