HOME > Entertainment

Junaid Khan all set to make his film debut

42 mins ago
 

Pakistani singer and actor Junaid Khan is all set to make his debut on the silver screen, he confirmed Saturday.

The plan has been finalized, but he will share details once the film goes on screen, Khan told SAMAA Digital.

However, he revealed that he will be sharing the screen with Laal Kabootar actor Mansha Pasha.

The film is currently in the shooting phase and will be completed in October, he added.

Khan will also be seen soon in a new drama serial Makafaat with Hira Mani and Atiqa Odho.

Speaking about his drama, he said it is directed by Ahmed Kamran and produced by Hassan Zia. Khan has appeared in several hit dramas, including Sun Yara, Kamzarf, Hania and Khasara, in the past.

TOPICS:
junaid khan Mansha Pasha
 
Mansha Pasha, Junaid Khan, Film, Pakistan
 
