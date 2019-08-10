Jason Momoa refuses to shoot Aquaman 2 due to activism

Jason Momoa has said he is no longer available to shoot Aquaman 2 because he is protesting the desecration of native Hawaiian land.

The actor is currently protesting the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope in Hawaii. “Sorry Warner Bros we can’t shoot Aquaman 2. Because Jason got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land,” Momoa posted on Instagram.

“THIS IS NOT HAPPENING. WE ARE NOT LETTING YOU DO THIS ANYMORE. Enough is enough. Go somewhere else. Repost. This is what telescope construction looks like (Subaru Telescope, 1992). The TMT will be four times larger on unscathed land. We must protect our sacred mountain from further desecration.”

Mauna Key is the proposed building site for the $1.4 billion Thirty Meter Telescope, an extremely large telescope that would be the world’s largest. This telescope would allow astronomers and astrophysicists to see wide and deep into space, helping them to learn more about the universe and how it came to be. Scientists would also use the TMT to study dark matter and black holes and to detect exoplanets that could be home to intelligent life.

The TMT construction is the cause of a huge protest to protect the sacred land. Momoa has spoken out on the TMT before, as has The Rock.

Momoa has expressed his support of the TMT’s goals of scientific discovery. The problem for the actor is that this is a massive undertaking of construction would take place on land sacred to Native Hawaiians that he calls “unscathed.”

Since production was set to begin in July, Momoa has been among the protesters blocking construction. Although the protests have been peaceful, some protesters have been arrested.

Aquaman 2 is set to start shooting next year for a December 16, 2022 release date.

