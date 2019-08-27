Is Mohsin Abbas Haider marrying Nazish Jahangir?

Mohsin Abbas Haider, who has been accused of domestic abuse and cheating on his wife, is in headlines once again.

Fans have started speculating that Haider will soon marry model and actor Nazish Jahangir. She was first linked to Haider when his wife, Fatema Sohail, in a Facebook post called Jahangir her husband’s “girlfriend”. Sohail wrote that when she confronted him about it, he started beating her up.

On Tuesday, one of Abbas’s fan pages on Instagram posted a collage of his and Nazish’s picture with the caption “Best Couple Soon’. Usually, no one even thinks twice about such posts as they show the wishful thinking of celebrities’ fans. The post, however, was endorsed by Nazish, who wrote: “Soon InshaAllah”.

Haider has liked both the post and Jahangir’s comment on it.

Both Haider and Janahir, however, have yet to confirm the news.

On July 21, Sohail posted on her Facebook account about her husband’s infidelity and shared that he used to beat her up often. She claimed that she decided to “make her marriage work” because of societal pressure and her own lack of confidence.

“On May 20, 2019, I was blessed with a beautiful boy. I had surgery due to complication. While I was in operation theatre in Lahore, my husband was in Karachi sleeping with his GF, Nazish Jehangir, an emerging model/actor,” she had written.

Sohail later lodged an FIR against her husband at Lahore’s Defence police station. Haider has been booked under Sections 406 and 506B of the Pakistan Penal Code. He is currently out on bail.

