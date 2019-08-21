Wednesday, August 21, 2019  | 19 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Is Hamza Ali Abbasi getting married to Naimal Khawar?

15 mins ago
 

If rumours are to be believed, actor turned activist Hamza Ali Abbasi, who recently returned from Hajj, is getting married to Anaa star Naimal Khawar!

A wedding card has been circulating on social media and claims that they two are tying the knot on Sunday, August 25.

According to the card, the nikkah ceremony will be on Sunday and the valima reception on Monday, August 26.

But neither Hamza nor Naimal have confirmed the report yet. The duo has been spotted together on various occasions before, most notably when Hamza showed up at Naimal’s art exhibition recently.

Naimal is a graduate of the National College of Arts and these days can be spotted on TV as Izza in the popular drama serial Anaa. Hamza is all set to make his comeback as a TV actor with Alif.

A tribute to Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi
A tribute to Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi
