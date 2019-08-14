Wednesday, August 14, 2019  | 12 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Indian film association bans Mika Singh after performance in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) banned singer Mika Singh from the Indian film industry on Tuesday after he performed at an event in Karachi, Pakistan.

The event in Pakistan was organized by a relative of former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf.

“AICWA takes a stand of boycotting all his association with movie production houses, music companies and online music content providers,” reads a statement issued by AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta.

The statement further read that “AICWA workers will make sure that no one in India works with Mika Singh and if anyone does, they will face legal consequences in the court of law”.

“When tension between the two countries is at its peak, Mika Singh puts money above the nation’s pride,” said the film association.

The association also sought the intervention of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry in the matter.

The decision came after a 30-second video clip was Tweeted by a Pakistani in whih Mika could be seen performing at the event.

Mika performed with a 14-member troupe at the pre-wedding ceremony of Adnan Asad’s daughter. Adnan Asad is reportedly a cousin of former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf. According to India Today, Mika reportedly charged $150,000 for the performance.

Mika and his crew have been isssued visas for 30 days to perform in three cities — Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
