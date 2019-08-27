Tuesday, August 27, 2019  | 25 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Entertainment

In pictures: Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar’s reception

11 hours ago
 

 

Actor turned activist Hamza Ali Abbasi and Anaa actor Naimal Khawar Khan, who tied the knot over the weekend in a simple wedding ceremony, hosted their valima reception on Monday evening.

Naimal donned a white gown with silver embroidery on it. She paired her dress with matching silver jewellery and minimal dewy makeup.

On the other hand, Abbasi ditched the old school three-piece-suit and opted for a plain black shalwar kameez with a matching waistcoat.

The pictures from the ceremony were shared on Instagram by photographer Maha Wajahat Khan.

The reception was attended by family, friends and numerous well-known celebrities and politicians.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, renowned singer Atif Aslam, and actor Vasay Chaudhary attended it too.

Abbasi confirmed on August 21 that he is tying the knot with the Anaa star.

Prior to his announcement, a wedding card circulated on social media and stated that the two are tying the knot on Sunday, August 25. Abbasi had taken to Twitter to say: “Yup, it’s true.”

The actor, who recently returned from Hajj, had also expressed “massive respect” for Naimal for being okay with a bald groom.

Hamza Ali Abbasi Naimal Khawar
 
