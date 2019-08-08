Home Alone reboot? Macaulay Culkin and rest of Twitter react

Home Alone has been everyone’s favorite movie to watch on Christmas from the time it was released nearly three decades ago.

Disney recently announced plans to remake the iconic movie for its streaming service Disney+. While some fans were happy to hear about the remake, others let out a Kevin McCallister-style scream over the news.

Dont even think about rebooting this Disney. Not this one. #HomeAlone pic.twitter.com/i2lcbvfMyi — Akëchëta (@MyFootUpUrAss) August 7, 2019

What’s next a Titanic reboot where Jack and Rose meet on tinder and the Titanic sinks because someone was too busy uploading the iceberg to their Instagram story ???? #HomeAlone #StopwithRemakes #Titanic — Phoebe 🎃 (@phoebe_naomi) August 7, 2019

Finding out #HomeAlone is being rebooted knowing the ABC Family movies were flops pic.twitter.com/lEBFZee79k — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) August 7, 2019

How you gonna remake #HomeAlone when 2019 Kevin can just text his Mom or catch an Uber 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Y1QpLjeO3G — Felichia Eaton (@FelichiaEaton) August 7, 2019

Please Disney do not remake Home Alone & ruin it. It’s one of the all time classic films & the last thing it needs is a remake. #HomeAlone pic.twitter.com/jvNvL67UwS — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) August 7, 2019

Dictionary.com’s tweet was a subtle criticism at the remake of the “sacred” movie, and indirectly called Disney’s decision “blasphemy”.

Macaulay Culkin, the original Kevin McCallister, also tweeted a photo of his reaction and we can see that he’s clearly not delighted with the announcement.

This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like. pic.twitter.com/sGj86933LA — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 7, 2019

The host of a film trailer preview show Sean Brett’s tweet was by far the most convincing. “Nobody wants this. Want proof? There are 4 sequels to Home Alone that nobody cares about,” he wrote.

Disney wants to reboot #HomeAlone Nobody wants this. Want proof? There are 4 sequels to Home Alone that nobody cares about.

The first movie was perfect. No reboot or sequel will ever recapture the magic that was the orginal. pic.twitter.com/tvJMTiUJSl — sean brett (@BaconKnight) August 7, 2019

In December, Culkin made an appearance in an advertisement for Google Assistant in his grown-up Home Alone role. Culkin, with a shaved face was jumping on the bed and decorating the Christmas tree, all while asking Google Assistant to set reminders for him. The advertisement soon went viral.

Disney gave out no details as to when and how it will be remade and who will be cast in the movie. Disney CEO Bob Iger made the announcement of the “reimagining” of Home Alone which will steam on its long-awaited streaming service Disney+.

Disney acquired several film franchises and 21st Centry Fox assets following a $71 billion deal. Home Alone released in 1990 and has an audience rating of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.5 rating on IMDb.

