Here’s what trended in Pakistani entertainment news this week

After a long week at work, sit back, relax and catch up on the lighter side of Pakistani news with our weekly roundup of the news that trended on social media.

Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat was awarded the Pride of Performance Award by Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg. In a video that is making rounds on social media, the Load Wedding star pointed out that Bollywood and Hollywood have ‘tarnished the image of Pakistan globally.’ To find out what else she said, click here.

Check out what some Pakistani celebrities did on Independence Day here.

Singer Adnan Sami is back at it on Twitter but this time, it wasn’t just Twitter trolls calling him out. Find out what he said here to make Kashmiri novelist Mirza Waheed call him an idiot.

After receiving her civil award in Norway, Mehwish Hayat was interviewed by Sky News where she said the negative portrayal of Pakistanis in films has fueled the rise of Islamophobia. To read what else she said about demonizing Pakistanis in films, click here.

A lot of Pakistani celebrities went for Hajj this year but the Hajj picture that took the Pakistani internet by storm this year was that of the ‘Makkah Boys’. Who are these ‘Makkah Boys’? Click here to find out.

Priyanka Chopra isn’t the most popular person in Pakistan right now. She said something to a Pakistani woman about Kashmir and peace that has everyone up in arms. Click here to find out what she said that has got everyone so mad.

Pakistani actor Armeena Khan and her fiance Fesl have written an open letter to UNICEF, urging the international organisation to act against its Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra. Click here to find out why.

But they aren’t the only ones. Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari also wants UNICEF to take action against Priyanka and remove her as its peace ambassador. To find out what she said, click here.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.