HOME > Entertainment

Hamza and Naimal’s wedding celebrations begin with a colourful mayun

1 hour ago
 

The wedding celebrations of Hamza Ali Abbasi and actor Naimal Khawar Khan have begun! Khawar shared pictures from her mayun ceremony on Instagram.

Abbasi confirmed on August 21 that he is tying the knot with the Anaa star.

Prior to his announcement, a wedding card circulated on social media and stated that the two are tying the knot on Sunday, August 25. Their valima reception will be held the next day.

Related: Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar

Abbasi took to Twitter on Wednesday to say: “Yup, it’s true.”

The actor turned activist, who recently returned from Hajj, expressed “massive respect” for his wife-to-be for being okay with a bald groom.

Abbasi also shared a long, emotional note on his Twitter handle, describing the circumstances leading him to propose Khawar.

TOPICS:
Hamza Ali Abbasi Naimal Khawar
 
