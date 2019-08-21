Hamza Abbasi’s JPNA co-star Vasay Chaudhry congratulates him on engagement

Rumours of actor turned activist Hamza Ali Abbasi’s wedding with Anaa star Naimal Khawar are making rounds on social media.

While neither Abbasi nor Khawar have confirmed the reports yet, the couple got their first official wish from co-star and friend Vasay Chaudhry.

Chaudhry, who shared the screen with Abbasi in Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, took to Twitter to congratulate the couple.

BREAKING MUBARIK @iamhamzaabbasi …pata he na chalnay diya zalimmm 😜 …may Allah Bless You Both,Ameen. — vasay chaudhry (@vasaych) August 20, 2019

Chaudhry’s tweet shows that he was as surprised as everyone else.

“You didn’t let anyone know,” he wrote.

A wedding card has been circulating on social media and claims that the two are tying the knot on Sunday, August 25.

According to the card, the nikkah ceremony will be on Sunday and the valima reception on Monday, August 26.

The duo has been spotted together on various occasions before, most notably when Hamza showed up at Naimal’s art exhibition recently.

