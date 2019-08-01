Thursday, August 1, 2019  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Govinda reveals he rejected Avatar, Twitter reacts with hilarious memes

1 hour ago
 

Avatar

Bollywood actor Govinda has just revealed that he had rejected James Cameron’s blockbuster film Avatar and Twitter users are having a field day. They reacted with hilarious memes.

One of the most beloved and well-known actors in Bollywood, Govinda was last seen on the big screen in the comedy-drama Rangeela Raja, which did not fair well at the box office.

During a recent episode of Aap Ki Adalat, Govinda revealed that he was supposedly offered a role in Avatar — yes, James Cameron’s all-time blockbuster — and that he rejected it as he didn’t want to assign 410 days to a project and also because he was averse to the use of body paint.

“I gave the title of the film (Avatar). It turned out to be a superhit film. I told him (Cameron) that the movie will do really well and that I feel it will take seven years for him to complete the film. He got angry. When I said so, he asked, ‘How can you be so sure that I won’t be able to make Avatar for seven years?’ I told him that what he was imagining was something almost impossible,” said the Bollywood star.

However, netizens didn’t find the actor’s claims too convincing. Many on Twitter have started trolling him.

The popular star even said that he rejected Bollywood blockbusters like Taal, Gadar and Devdas among others.

Cameron is reportedly planning a sequel to the film and turning it into a franchise. Maybe we’ll get a glimpse of Govinda in the next Avatar.

