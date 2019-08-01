Govinda reveals he rejected Avatar, Twitter reacts with hilarious memes

Bollywood actor Govinda has just revealed that he had rejected James Cameron’s blockbuster film Avatar and Twitter users are having a field day. They reacted with hilarious memes.

One of the most beloved and well-known actors in Bollywood, Govinda was last seen on the big screen in the comedy-drama Rangeela Raja, which did not fair well at the box office.

During a recent episode of Aap Ki Adalat, Govinda revealed that he was supposedly offered a role in Avatar — yes, James Cameron’s all-time blockbuster — and that he rejected it as he didn’t want to assign 410 days to a project and also because he was averse to the use of body paint.

“I gave the title of the film (Avatar). It turned out to be a superhit film. I told him (Cameron) that the movie will do really well and that I feel it will take seven years for him to complete the film. He got angry. When I said so, he asked, ‘How can you be so sure that I won’t be able to make Avatar for seven years?’ I told him that what he was imagining was something almost impossible,” said the Bollywood star.

However, netizens didn’t find the actor’s claims too convincing. Many on Twitter have started trolling him.

#Govinda is not lying guys. Open for official poster James Cameron had asked ME to make. pic.twitter.com/yInf7Cla4q — Vivek Choudhary (@typewrider) July 30, 2019

#Govinda : i did not wanted to paint my body that’s why i was not a part of #Avatar.

Indian Public: pic.twitter.com/plcBVlBUmY — Akarsh Mishra (@AkarshM02253904) July 30, 2019

Govinda saying that he was offered Avatar is like saying Salman Khan was offered the Nobel Prize for Physics.#Govinda — Naman Vijaywargi (@VijaywargiNaman) July 29, 2019

#Govinda

If govinda done the film, there would be a song in #avatar – neele paintwali tera naam tho bataa ? — Sreeu123 (@SreeRam64434270) July 30, 2019

Meanwhile James Cameron is trying to contact Govinda to know which drugs he was taking.

😂

#Govinda — आर्यन् 🇮🇳 (@vedaryan293) July 30, 2019

#Govinda was offered the role of Jack in the movie The Titanic but he refused it saying that he is feeling cold. — Tamal (@firangibong) July 29, 2019

The popular star even said that he rejected Bollywood blockbusters like Taal, Gadar and Devdas among others.

Cameron is reportedly planning a sequel to the film and turning it into a franchise. Maybe we’ll get a glimpse of Govinda in the next Avatar.

