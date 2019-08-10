Game of Thrones creators ditch HBO for Netflix

The duo behind Game of Thrones, David Benioff and DB Weiss, have signed a $200 million deal with Netflix to exclusively write, direct, and develop new TV series and films for the streaming platform.

According to Deadline, Benioff and Weiss were being courted by six different studios and Netflix beat its biggest rivals Apple, Disney, Amazon, HBO, and Comcast to win the Game of Thrones creators.

While the deal will definitely see the duo develop a number of films and shows exclusively for the streaming company, it’s not entirely clear when they will begin.

“We’ve had a beautiful run with HBO for more than a decade and we’re grateful to everyone there for always making us feel at home. Over the past few months, we’ve spent many hours talking to Cindy Holland and Peter Friedlander, as well as Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber. We remember the same shots from the same 80s movies; we love the same books; we’re excited about the same storytelling possibilities. Netflix has built something astounding and unprecedented, and we’re honoured they invited us to join them,” said Benioff and Weiss in a statement.

The partners are writing and producing a Star Wars trilogy separate from Rian Johnson’s for Lucasfilm, and the first in the series is already scheduled for 2022.

Netflix also signed massive content deals with Glee’s Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes last year.

