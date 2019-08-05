Monday, August 5, 2019  | 3 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson thanks Pakistani fans for Hobbs and Shaw love

2 hours ago
 

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has just made a Pakistani fan’s day.

A fan had tweeted to Johnson saying that the box office collections of his new movie Hobbs and Shaw are sky-rocketing in Pakistan and much to his surprise, Johnson replied to his tweet.

Johnson thanked him for the love.

The Fast & Furious spin-off, teaming up Johnson and Jason Statham, came in on the modest end of expectations domestically. And while spinoffs aren’t generally expected to rise to the level of an official franchise installment, Hobbs & Shaw cost at least $180 million to produce before marketing, meaning it will need to do big business globally.

Starring Johnson, Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren, Eiza González and others, the film opened in cinemas on July 31.

TOPICS:
Dwayne Johnson Hobbs & Shaw
 
