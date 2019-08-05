Dwayne Johnson thanks Pakistani fans for Hobbs and Shaw love

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has just made a Pakistani fan’s day.

A fan had tweeted to Johnson saying that the box office collections of his new movie Hobbs and Shaw are sky-rocketing in Pakistan and much to his surprise, Johnson replied to his tweet.

Johnson thanked him for the love.

Wow – this is huge / thank you Pakistan for the love and enjoy @HobbsAndShaw

🙏🏾👊🏾🥃 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2019

The Fast & Furious spin-off, teaming up Johnson and Jason Statham, came in on the modest end of expectations domestically. And while spinoffs aren’t generally expected to rise to the level of an official franchise installment, Hobbs & Shaw cost at least $180 million to produce before marketing, meaning it will need to do big business globally.

Starring Johnson, Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren, Eiza González and others, the film opened in cinemas on July 31.

