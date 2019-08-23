Friday, August 23, 2019  | 21 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Downed Indian pilot Abhinandan is Vivek Oberoi’s new hero

2 hours ago
 

File photo: ISPR

Indian actor Vivek Oberoi is all set to produce a movie on Abhinandan Varthaman, the Indian wing commander who was arrested by Pakistani soldiers on February 27 after his plane was hit by the Pakistan Air Force.

He, however, was released after three days by Pakistan as what Prime Minister Imran Khan described as a “gesture of peace”.

“This film is a powerful tool to underline the achievements of brave officers like Wing Commander Abhinandan, who went behind the enemy lines and did what makes every Indian proud of them,” said Oberoi.

The February 26 attack took place after a suicide bombing claimed by a militant group based in Pakistan killed 40 Indian troops on February 14 in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Pakistan then carried out its own raid over the de-facto border in Kashmir before the two nuclear-armed countries stepped back from the brink of another conflict.

India said that in the raid, its aircraft successfully attacked a training camp at Balakot and killed “a very large number” of “terrorists”, but doubts have been raised about its efficacy.

Earlier this month, India stripped its part of the region’s autonomy, sending tens of thousands of extra troops and imposing a lockdown and communications blackout that on Friday entered its 19th day.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947. Both claim the Himalayan territory in full and have fought two wars over it.

Mahira sets dance floor on fire at Babar Zaheer's mehndi
Is Hamza Ali Abbasi getting married to Naimal Khawar?
Yasir Hussain's comment about Hira Mani enrages the internet
Sania Mirza congratulated newlywed Hassan Ali in the funniest way
Nida Yasir and husband pose with Turkish chef Salt Bae
