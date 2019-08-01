Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha separate after 11 years together

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha, who married in 2014, announced they are separating after 11 years together in an Instagram post on Thursday morning.

The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor took to social media to release a statement regarding her separation. In her post, Dia wrote, “After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect.”

Through the statement, the ex-couple also asked for privacy and clarified that the won’t talk about the matter any more. “We thank our family and friends for all their support and understanding and members of the media for their continued support and request everyone to respect our need for privacy at this time. We will not be commenting any further on this matter,” Dia wrote.

Dia is best known for starring in films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Tehzeeb, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Fight Club. Her last Bollywood film was the blockbuster Sanju in which she was cast as Maanayata Dutt. She also features in the web-series Kaafir and has produced the show Mind The Malhotras.

Apart from acting, Dia is the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India and is actively involved with campaigns promoting a sustainable environment.

Sahil, who is a filmmaker by profession, owns a production company with Dia.

The couple first met during a script narration around 2009 and began seeing each other. In 2014, the filmmaker proposed to Dia in New York. Sahil reportedly went down on one knee in the middle of the Brooklyn Bridge and popped the question.

