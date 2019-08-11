Check out what trended in Pakistani entertainment news this week

After a busy week of slogging away at work, sit back, relax and catch up on the lighter side of Pakistani news with our weekly round up.

Pakistani-Canadian actor Armeena Khan has announced that she will be tying the knot with her fiance Fesl Khan soon and that their wedding preparations are in full swing. To see a picture of her in a wedding dress (not the one she’ll actually be wearing at her wedding of course), click here.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of Muslims from around the globe make the trip to Mecca in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj and Muslim celebrities are no exception. Click here to read which Pakistani celebrities are performing Hajj this year.

Home Alone has been everyone’s favorite movie to watch on Christmas from the time it was released nearly three decades ago but Disney’s recent announcement that it plans to remake the iconic movie for its streaming service Disney+ has been met with mixed reactions. Here are some of the best reactions to the news.

Pakistani gamer Arsalan Ash made history after being crowned the champion of Tekken 7 at the world’s biggest and most prestigious fighting game tournament, Evo 2019, in Las Vegas on Monday. Read about how he beat professional gamers from the USA, South Korea and Japan to win the title.

By now, everyone must have heard about Aiman Khan’s pregnancy but this isn’t the way she wanted to tell people. To read about her reaction to pictures of her baby shower being leaked, click here.

Social media users are calling out the Hocane sisters for their insensitive and downright strange comments on mental health during a recent interview. To read about Mawra and Urwa’s weird comments on what causes depression, click here.

Pakistani actor turned director Shamoon Abbasi indirectly criticised Parey Hut Love’s recent song Balma Bhagora for shooting background dancers in India. To read what else he had to say about Maya Khan and Sheheryar Munawer’s song, click here.

Shilpa Shetty is back and better than ever. The Bollywood starlet will be making her return to film after 13 long years with Nikamma, a new movie directed by Sabbir Khan. To read about her return to Bollywood, click here.

Mohsin Abbas Haider’s bail was extended till August 16 by a Lahore court. Haider is accused of abusing his wife. To read more about this story, click here.

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock made a Pakistani fan’s day. To read his response to a fan’s tweet saying box office collections of his new movie Hobbs and Shaw are sky-rocketing in Pakistan, click here.

Pakistani celebrities are speaking out about human rights violations in Indian-Administrated Kashmir. To read what they have to say, click here.

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle is making her Bollywood debut with Kwatha. She will star opposite Aayush Sharma. To read about the ‘unconventional’ film, click here.

Pakistani chef and food influencer Adeel Chaudhry has become Pakistani internet’s new crush with his creative cooking skills, impeccable style and charm. To read about him, click here.

