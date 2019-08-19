Cate Blanchett may return as Hela in upcoming Thor movie

Cate Blanchett, who played villain Hela in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok, is very excited for Natalie Portman’s new role in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

“I’m so, so excited,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m so looking forward to seeing it because I absolutely loved seeing them all with my kids.

“[Portman] has been an incredible advocate for feminising that universe. It’s right and true that those franchises should be actually cutting-edge, because that’s traditionally what [comics] have done,” she said.

When asked if Hela could somehow rise from the ashes for a future showdown with Portman’s female Thor, Blanchett said she’s more than ready for that call from Marvel. “I’m here,” she teased.

The actor even revealed that Captain Marvel is her favourite movie of the MCU. “I really, really loved Captain Marvel. No offense, Taika, but it was probably my favorite,” she said.

Related: Natalie Portman will play Lady Thor in Thor 4

The two-time Academy Award winner obliterated Asgard as Hela, the goddess of death, in Thor: Ragnarok and nearly brought both the God of Thunder and his brother Loki to their knees before being taken down by Surtur.

One of the biggest announcements from Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con was that Natalie Portman will wield the Mjölnir as the Mighty Thor in the next movie.

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will also be in the movie. It will release on November 5, 2020.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.