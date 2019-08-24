Saturday, August 24, 2019  | 22 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Azaan Sami Khan has a ‘weird’ relationship with his father

1 hour ago
 

Singer Adnan Sami’s son Azaan Sami Khan says he has a weird relationship with his father and that he is more like a mentor than a parent to him.

“I haven’t spent much time with my father and as his son, I have no right to question his choices,” Azaan said in a recent interview with Behtareen.pk. Adnan Sami recently came under fire after he tweeted “Kashmir is an integral part of India. Don’t poke your nose in things that do NOT belong to you!”

When asked to comment on his father’s Indian citizenship, Azaan remarked, “I can say what I like in front of him but he’s my father and I respect him for his decisions.”

Related: Kashmiri novelist Mirza Waheed calls Adnan Sami an ‘idiot’

The 24-year-old said that while he respects his father’s choices, he has made his own choices too. “Pakistan is my home, I’ve grown up here and my mother and grandfathers are very patriotic,” he said, adding that he wants to stay and work in Pakistan.

Azaan has composed the music for films Parey Hut Love and Superstar and is set to make his acting debut very soon. He thinks of his father as a mentor and seeks advice from him about music.

Referring to the major Adnan Sami memes, he said he finds some of them funny too.

TOPICS:
Adnan Sami Azaan Sami Khan
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Adnan Sami, Azaan Sami Khan, Pakistan singer, music composer, father, Adnan Sami's son, interview, relationship, family, celebrity
 
