Ayesha Omar appalled at Priyanka and Sonam’s stance on Kashmir

After Mehwish Hayat, another Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar has expressed her disappointment on the way Bollywood celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor have responded to the Kashmir conflict.

As the tensions between Pakistan and India mount, the celebrities from both sides of the border are also speaking up on the issue. Latest in line, Ayesha took to her Twitter account and called out Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor over their remarks. She said that these actors are supposed to be ambassadors for peace.

First #PriyankaChopra ‘s dismissive stance and now #sonamkapoor ‘s views. I’m appalled and disappointed to say the least. Are we actors not supposed to be ambassadors for peace? Where’s the sensitivity, empathy and humanity required to be an actor? Or just for being human? — Ayesha Omar (@ayesha_m_omar) August 18, 2019

Recently, Priyanka has been heavily criticised for promoting war despite being a UN ambassador to peace, while Sonam in a recent interview has said that she is very patriotic so she doesn’t want to comment on the matter.

India stripped Kashmir of its special status in the Constitution and brought the region under its direct rule on August 5 by repealing articles 370 and 35A. Article 370 of the Indian Constitution granted special autonomy to India-administered Jammu and Kashmir and allowed the state’s assembly to make its own constitution by giving it autonomous state power.

Kashmir has been divided between Pakistan and India since their independence from the British Empire in 1947.

The two countries have fought two wars over the disputed Himalayan territory.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.