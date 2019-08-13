Armeena Khan urges UNICEF to remove Priyanka as UN ambassador

Pakistani actor Armeena Rana Khan and her fiance Fesl have written an open letter to the UNICEF, urging the international organisation to act against its Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Armeena shared her open letter to the UNICEF. In the letter, Khan warned the international body that if they did not take action against Priyanka Chopra, then she would urge the people of Pakistan and its elected leaders to distance themselves from the global organisation.

In the letter, she pointed out how Priyanka had cheered for the war on February 26 when the UN, UNICEF’s parent organisation, was urging both nuclear-armed nations to remain calm.

Khan pointed out the hypocritical stance taken by Priyanka after a Pakistani girl called her out recently at a public event in Los Angeles.

Ayesha Malik, a Pakistani, had called out Priyanka for glorifying war. “You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you’re encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. There’s no winner in this,” said the woman who called her out in the video. “As a Pakistani, millions of people like me have supported you in your business of Bollywood and you wanted nuclear war.”

Priyanka trivialised the question and told the woman “don’t yell girl, don’t embarrass yourself”.

A video shows that instead of responding to the woman’s statements, Priyanka said ‘I have Pakistani friends’.

Priyanka Chopra tweeted during a time when we were this 👌🏽 close to sending nukes to one another. Instead of advocating for peace she tweeted in support of the Indian army pic.twitter.com/LhbMkOW59v — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

She proceeded to patronisingly say she was “patriotic” and that she was sorry if that offended anyone.

In February, Priyanka had tweeted ‘Jai Hind’, which is the equivalent of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, after India claimed to have conducted airstrikes in Pakistan. She was criticised for praising the Indian Army at a time when people were calling for peace between the neighbouring countries.

The tensions between the two countries have once again flared up following New Delhi’s move to downgrade and reorganise the region of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan decried the move as illegal and announced to downgrade diplomatic ties with India and suspended bilateral trade.

