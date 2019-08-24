Armeena Khan submits open letter to UNICEF against Priyanka Chopra

Canadian-Pakistani actor Armeena Rana Khan and her fiance Fesl Khan submitted an open letter to UNICEF on Saturday, urging the international organisation to act against its Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra.

While taking to Instagram, Khan shared pictures and warned people to not to believe the media. “Do not believe the media as the UN and UNICEF are two different branches. UNICEF’s official statement has yet to be released,” she reminded her followers.

A UN spokesperson on August 23 said that Chopra had the right to speak in her personal capacity on issues that concern her. When UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors “speak in their personal capacity, they retain the right to speak about issues that interest or concern them,” said the spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Stephane Dujarric during a daily briefing on Thursday in answer to a question about Chopra.

“Their personal views or actions do not necessarily reflect those of UNICEF,” added Dujarric. “When they speak on behalf of UNICEF, we expect them to adhere to UNICEF’s evidence-based impartial positions.”

He remarked that UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors are prominent individuals who have agreed to generously volunteer their time and their public profile to promote children’s rights.

Earlier Khan revealed on Twitter that she will be meeting representatives from UNICEF to discuss the ongoing crisis in Kashmir soon.

The award-winning actor and model has been outspoken over the atrocities occurring in Indian-held Kashmir, writing that she will be giving a full update about the meeting with no details spared. “Off to London. May the prayer of the innocent Kashmiris be answered, aameen,” Armeena tweeted recently. “This is a small step but the right one. May all that is good in this world prevail over wanton evil.”

Related: Priyanka Chopra’s opinions don’t reflect UNICEF’s: UN spokesperson

Chopra, who was appointed a UNICEF goodwill ambassador in 2010 and 2016 and recently came under fire over a tweet she posted in February amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in Kashmir. Criticism mounted after she made condescending remarks to a Pakistani-American woman who called out her hypocrisy.

Taking to Twitter on August 13, Khan shared her open letter to the UNICEF. In the letter, she warned the international body that if they did not take action against Chopra, then she would urge the people of Pakistan and its elected leaders to distance themselves from the global organisation.

In the letter, she pointed out how Chopra had cheered for war on February 26 when the UN, the UNICEF’s parent organisation, was urging both nuclear-armed nations to remain calm.

Khan has been actively involved in humanitarian activities whether related to Pakistan or Syria. The actor went to hand-deliver aid and help out Syrian refugees last year.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.