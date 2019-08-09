Friday, August 9, 2019  | 7 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Armeena Khan announces she’s getting married to fiance Fesl soon

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Instagram

Pakistani-Canadian actor Armeena Khan has announced that she will be marrying tying the knot with fiance Fesl Khan and wedding preparations are in full swing.

Armeena took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of herself trying on a beautiful bridal gown. From the glimpse we’ve got of her in the dress, we’re sure she is going to be a vision in her actual outfit.

The actor captioned the picture “Guess who’s getting married soon?” In it, she announced that she and Fesl will be getting married very soon.

She added, “This isn’t the dress of course but I was trying different ones on and couldn’t contain my happiness.”

Armeena and Fesl got engaged back in 2017. Now, after two years, the couple will be getting married. She didn’t give away any details of their wedding plans and we are still waiting for the confirmation of their wedding date.

When the Janaan actress initially announced her engagement, she left everyone guessing about her fiancé’s identity. She later revealed more information about him in an Instagram post.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Armeena Khan wedding
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistani celebrities, Celebrity, Armeena Khan, fesl khan, janan, armeena khan wedding
 
MOST READ
Aiman Khan lashes out over leaked baby shower pictures
Aiman Khan lashes out over leaked baby shower pictures
23-year-old Pakistani crowned world's best ‘Tekken 7’ player
23-year-old Pakistani crowned world’s best ‘Tekken 7’ player
Momina Duraid 'cancels' Firdous Jamal after ageist anti-Mahira remarks
Momina Duraid ‘cancels’ Firdous Jamal after ageist anti-Mahira remarks
Osman Khalid Butt weighs in on the Mahira-Firdous Jamal issue
Osman Khalid Butt weighs in on the Mahira-Firdous Jamal issue
Rakhi Sawant lifts the lid on her marriage
Rakhi Sawant lifts the lid on her marriage
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.