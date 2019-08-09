Armeena Khan announces she’s getting married to fiance Fesl soon

Pakistani-Canadian actor Armeena Khan has announced that she will be marrying tying the knot with fiance Fesl Khan and wedding preparations are in full swing.

Armeena took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of herself trying on a beautiful bridal gown. From the glimpse we’ve got of her in the dress, we’re sure she is going to be a vision in her actual outfit.

The actor captioned the picture “Guess who’s getting married soon?” In it, she announced that she and Fesl will be getting married very soon.

She added, “This isn’t the dress of course but I was trying different ones on and couldn’t contain my happiness.”

Armeena and Fesl got engaged back in 2017. Now, after two years, the couple will be getting married. She didn’t give away any details of their wedding plans and we are still waiting for the confirmation of their wedding date.

When the Janaan actress initially announced her engagement, she left everyone guessing about her fiancé’s identity. She later revealed more information about him in an Instagram post.

