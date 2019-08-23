Another day, another Indian show portraying Pakistanis as terrorists

The negative portrayal of Pakistanis in Indian films is nothing new. Repetitive storylines depicting our countrymen as terrorists are the plot of dozens of Bollywood movies.

But the latest Indian production to do this has drawn the wrath of Twitter. Twitterati were enraged after watching the trailer of Netflix series, Bard of Blood, which dropped on Thursday.

Can india find some storylines that dont show Pakistan in their “rescue missions”.

How about some rescue missions for Kashmiris in kashmir? #KashmirStillUnderCurfew https://t.co/TCBcxwmIkn — manshapasha (@manshapasha) August 22, 2019

Actor Mansha Pasha was one of the many who highlighted the need for Bollywood find new storylines.

The series, produced by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is set in Balochistan. Emraan Hashmi, who plays the role of a RAW agent, is in Balochistan to track down ‘terrorists’ when four Indian spies are captured.

While Indian fans expressed excitement to see Hashmi in a never-before-seen role, Pakistanis and even people from the western countries were furious to discover the plot.

….as if we haven’t seen a series like this a million times before. Bring back the Veer-Zaara SRK. — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 23, 2019

Lol what is this rubbish. For the folks at @netflix: lots very talented Pakistani filmmakers want to tell stories about Pakistan that don’t exoticize conflict and strife // stop with the irresponsible content gatekeeping it’s disgusting https://t.co/5qzldaGZ14 — Aiman Rizvi (@Aimanfrizvi) August 22, 2019

Wait, so, they accept that India has been actively involved in sabotage in Balochistan? Let’s also be clear, that with making this show in English, even in forced accents, the intent is to propagate a massively prejudiced image of Pakistan, in with @Netflix is complicit. https://t.co/dTInFXIiPR — Dawar Butt (@thelahorewala) August 22, 2019

Indian Film Industry has no new content to make a story line..

all they left is to show a Fabricated stories about ISLAM and PAKISTAN #BardOfBlood @iamsrk — Moulana Sahab 🤲🏻 (@Brown_Billa) August 23, 2019

What is with Bollywood’s obsession with portraying Pakistan to be this one big evil terorrist hub in a desert?? Emran Hashmi and Shahrukh Khan are willing to vilify Muslims across the border just so they can prove their patriotism to avoid getting hate. Trash. https://t.co/Wlo9qwKsgt — zainab.🌹 (@MalkaZainab) August 22, 2019

Hate, Hate and only hate you people want to spread, just take a deep breath and think positively there is so much to do in this world other than these subcontinent Muslim, Hindu, Pak indian rivalries.

— rai ali raza (@sandboxl) August 22, 2019

Back in the good old days muslims were potrayed as best friends and kind hearted supporters of the protagonist in hindi cinema. All u guys do now is vilify muslims and Pakistan. Ur lot really doesn’t believe in peace. Get Over Us please. Be creative ffs. — ISKIDO (@TheStarNunki) August 22, 2019

Indians are the most hypocritice nation. On one hand their advertisement shows don’t buy Chinese products, the same Indians dub hindi songs on Chinese movies & If you ban Bollywood movies from using Pakistan and Islam their 90% directors and actors will go bankrupt.#BardOfBlood — Momina Sarwar 🇵🇰 (@iamhafeeezgirl) August 23, 2019

Making anti-Pakistani movies and series shows level of ur mental stability.. Don’t you think by this you gonna get ppl’s positive attention

People who can differentiate between right and wrong are gonna criticize you and you better be ready for consequences @iamsrk#BardOfBlood — DaNii (@DaniiSays) August 23, 2019

Some were just sad and disappointed to see Khan be a part of a movie that ignites tensions between the neighbouring countries.

#BardOfBlood

It really is sad that in current times when tension between Pakistan & India is reaching astronomical levels, Sharukh decides to make this series. — Mubeen Rizwan (@Mubeen_Rizwan) August 23, 2019

Some people were quick to point out that the negative portrayal of Pakistanis would fuel the rise of Islamophobia, and agreed with Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat’s recent statement.

#BardofBlood: India Once Again Proves How Mehwish Hayat Was Correct About Misrepresentation of Pakistanis in Bollywood — Bizma Gul (@BismaaGul) August 23, 2019

A week ago, Hayat spoke to Sky News and said Pakistanis are stereotyped as backward terrorists, having subjugated women, or always being the villain in movies. She said that the film industry is “demonizing” Pakistanis in films.

She criticized filmmakers for not doing proper research of “what we are, how we are” and said we need to start addressing these issues. Hayat asked for a “fair” portrayal of Pakistanis in movies, if not a positive one.

The Load Wedding star had earlier pointed out that Bollywood and Hollywood have “tarnished the image of Pakistan globally”.

