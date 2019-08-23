Friday, August 23, 2019  | 21 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Another day, another Indian show portraying Pakistanis as terrorists

45 mins ago
 

Photo: Netflix

The negative portrayal of Pakistanis in Indian films is nothing new. Repetitive storylines depicting our countrymen as terrorists are the plot of dozens of Bollywood movies.

But the latest Indian production to do this has drawn the wrath of Twitter. Twitterati were enraged after watching the trailer of Netflix series, Bard of Blood, which dropped on Thursday.

Actor Mansha Pasha was one of the many who highlighted the need for Bollywood find new storylines.

The series, produced by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is set in Balochistan. Emraan Hashmi, who plays the role of a RAW agent, is in Balochistan to track down ‘terrorists’ when four Indian spies are captured.

While Indian fans expressed excitement to see Hashmi in a never-before-seen role, Pakistanis and even people from the western countries were furious to discover the plot.

Some were just sad and disappointed to see Khan be a part of a movie that ignites tensions between the neighbouring countries.

Related: Mehwish Hayat calls out filmmakers for the rise of Islamophobia

Some people were quick to point out that the negative portrayal of Pakistanis would fuel the rise of Islamophobia, and agreed with Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat’s recent statement.

A week ago, Hayat spoke to Sky News and said Pakistanis are stereotyped as backward terrorists, having subjugated women, or always being the villain in movies. She said that the film industry is “demonizing” Pakistanis in films.

She criticized filmmakers for not doing proper research of “what we are, how we are” and said we need to start addressing these issues. Hayat asked for a “fair” portrayal of Pakistanis in movies, if not a positive one.

The Load Wedding star had earlier pointed out that Bollywood and Hollywood have “tarnished the image of Pakistan globally”.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
netflix Shah Rukh Khan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
India, Anti-Pakistan plot, Bard of Blood, Netflix, Netflix series, terrorism, terrorist, Emraan Hashmi, Shah Rukh Khan, SRK, mehwish hayat,
 
MOST READ
Mahira sets dance floor on fire at Babar Zaheer's mehndi
Mahira sets dance floor on fire at Babar Zaheer’s mehndi
Is Hamza Ali Abbasi getting married to Naimal Khawar?
Is Hamza Ali Abbasi getting married to Naimal Khawar?
Yasir Hussain's comment about Hira Mani enrages the internet
Yasir Hussain’s comment about Hira Mani enrages the internet
Sania Mirza congratulated newlywed Hassan Ali in the funniest way
Sania Mirza congratulated newlywed Hassan Ali in the funniest way
Nida Yasir and husband pose with Turkish chef Salt Bae
Nida Yasir and husband pose with Turkish chef Salt Bae
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.